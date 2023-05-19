Woman pleads to using prisoner names in fraud scheme

May 18—A St. Joseph woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to using the stolen identities of prison inmates to fraudulently obtain federal unemployment benefits.

Brooke Stewart, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing government property.

Stewart admitted she facilitated the filing of false claims for unemployment benefits by using information from five people who were in state or federal prison and not eligible to receive Missouri and enhanced unemployment benefits under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Stewart also fraudulently received federal unemployment benefits in her own name. Officials accused her of stealing at least $139,663 in benefits under the CARES Act, which provided federal pandemic unemployment compensation to people receiving other unemployment benefits under state laws.

None of the inmates actually received any of the benefits. Among those individuals whose identities were used to obtain benefits from May 2020 to June 2021 were federal defendants Garland Nelson and Brooke Beckley. Nelson is serving a 32-year federal prison sentence for a cattle fraud scheme that led to two murders in Braymer, Missouri, as well as two life sentences in a separate state case for the murders. Beckley is serving a 40-year prison sentence for her role in the murder of a Mexican national who was executed to help her avoid paying a debt owed in a drug-trafficking conspiracy in the Springfield, Missouri, area.

Under federal statutes, Stewart is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.