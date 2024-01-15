Woman plummets 100 feet to her death in Virginia cave, searchers say

A woman fell 100 feet to her death while inside a cave in northwest Virginia, searchers say.

It happened Friday, Jan. 12, “in the Staffordsville Community outside of Pearisburg,” according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Searchers identified the woman as 38-year-old Autumn Nicole Draper of Fairlawn, Virginia, station WDBJ reported. Fairlawn is about 22 miles southeast of Pearisburg.

“At approximately 4:13 p.m. the Giles County Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center received a call that (someone) fell approximately 100 feet within a cave,” the sheriff’s office reported.

“Upon making entry into the cave, rescue personnel located one deceased female.”

The team worked until early Saturday morning to retrieve her body, officials said.

The cause of the fall is under investigation.

Details about which cave she was in were not released, but Giles County is home to more than 250 registered caves, according to Virginia Mountain Playground.

More than 62 miles of cave have been surveyed in the county, with the longest being 118,272 feet and the deepest being 718 feet, the Virginia Speleological Society reports.

Pearisburg is about 240 miles southwest of Richmond.

