Woman pointed gun at parent, threatened to kill her at Memphis high school, records show

A woman was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another woman and threatening to kill her outside a Memphis high school.

On Dec. 5, a woman told Memphis Police she took her daughter to school at Booker T. Washington High School in the 700 block of S. Lauderdale and went inside to talk to her daughter’s cheer coach.

According to an affidavit, a woman identified as Ashley Smith, 30, had blocked the woman in with her vehicle when she returned to her car.

The woman attempted to back up and leave, and Smith pulled forward, preventing her from leaving.

According to the affidavit, the woman said, “Don’t hit my car.”

That’s when Smith allegedly got out of her car, walked to the woman’s passenger window, and pointed a gun at her.

Smith said, “B**** I will kill you,” according to the affidavit.

She then got in her car and drove off.

The other woman identified Smith in a photo lineup three days later.

Smith is charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon on school property, records show.

