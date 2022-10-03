Woman points gun at 2 others she thought skipped the line at Florida gas station, cops say

A woman was arrested over the weekend after pointing a gun at two other women who she thought tried to cut the line at a Fort Myers gas station, according to police.

Terri Lynn Johns of North Fort Myers was arrested Saturday and was released hours later on a $75,000 bond, Lee County arrest records show. The 59-year-old woman faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and displaying a firearm during a felony.

Prior to her arrest, Johns aimed a gun at a car with two women inside who she felt were trying to bypass the line to fill up their gas tank. The women, police say, were simply trying to make a U-turn to avoid the traffic.

“This is the behaviors that WILL NOT be tolerated at any time much less during this state of emergency,” police said in reference to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian last week. “Don’t be like Ms. Johns.”