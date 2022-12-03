Woman points gun at person after being caught stealing at Family Dollar, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a woman was caught stealing from Family Dollar.

MPD said it happened on November 28, around 9:23 a.m. at the store on 4330 Winchester Road.

Police said they were told the woman was caught stealing while in Family Dollar and told to leave the store.

She then got into the passenger seat of a 2004 Green Volkswagen Passat wagon, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the victim, and stated, “that’s how people get killed,” according to MPD.

The car was a 2004 Volkswagen Passat wagon, green in color with TN tag 767-BCNN fled the scene, police said.

Police said there was damage to the right rear bumper and tinted windows.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.00 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

