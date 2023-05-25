Woman who police say faked abduction, disappearance may have to pay over $11,000 in plea agreeement

The Westmoreland County woman who State police say faked her own abduction and disappearance in early May might have to pay more than $11,000 to local law enforcement agencies as part of a plea agreement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Young woman reported missing out of Hempfield Township charged after incident deemed hoax

Chloe Stein didn’t take any questions before her preliminary hearing Thursday morning.

Prosecutors charged Stein with four misdemeanors including false alarm to a public safety agency, falsely reporting an offense that did not occur, obstructing the administration of law, and disorderly conduct.

State Police say before she faked her disappearance, she texted her boyfriend after leaving work saying she believed she was being pulled over.

Friends and family found her abandoned car the next day. She was nowhere to be found.

Later that evening, she showed up on a neighbor’s porch. They called her mom and the police.

Looking for her cost a lot of money -- and she might have to pay for it.

“County entities and state police came up with the total of $11,500, which she could possibly owe in restitution,” said Trooper Tristan Tappe.

That is part of a plea deal that has to be approved by a Court of Common Pleas judge. That plea deal waives those four misdemeanor charges. Instead, it would have Stein enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time, nonviolent offenders.

Stein’s lawyer, Phil DiLucente, was thankful both sides could come together.

“It was a very difficult and tumultuous situation, but I’m glad we have some resolve for this young lady,” DiLucente said.

State Police said even though her disappearance was fake, they’re glad they handled it the way they did.

“The Pennsylvania State Police, local law enforcement, and the community will rally together to protect those who live in this county,” Tappe said. “No stone unturned to make sure our loved ones will be found.”

Stein’s first hearing in front of a Court of Common Pleas judge is set for July 25. Her attorney tells Channel 11 he believes Stein is going to have a bright future.

