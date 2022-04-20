Woman posed as hospice worker and stole from dying patients, Massachusetts police say

A Massachusetts woman was arrested after being accused of stealing valuables while posing as a hospice care worker or health aide, local police said.

Anne Rose Fleurant, a 36-year-old woman from Weymouth, faces charges of identity fraud, receiving a stolen credit card, and improper use of a credit card, the Randolph Police Department said in a news release.

Police began investigating the matter on March 22, when a resident at a senior assisted and independent living facility in Randolph said they noticed some of their jewelry was missing after the woman left their apartment. The resident also said they were missing a credit card, the news release said.

After investigating, police said Fleurant went into multiple senior assisted and independent living communities, posing as a hospice care worker or home health aide. She then entered residents’ apartments and stole items like jewelry, handbags, checks, money and other valuable items, police said.

The woman also stole credit cards from residents, which she used to make purchases, police said.

The woman targeted both locations where she was supposed to be working and ones where she wasn’t, the release said. In some instances, she is accused of claiming she was sent by an insurance company or that she worked for hospice and was there to take care of the residents.

Once inside, she would steal from them, police said.

Some of the residents whom she is accused of stealing from experience dementia, the release said.

Police said they arrested Fleurant on March 29. At the time of her arrest, she was found with personal checks from three different victims, large amounts of jewelry, work ID cards from a dozen healthcare agencies, designer handbags, and items purchased with stolen credit cards, the release said.

Some of the woman’s victims may not be aware that anything was stolen from them, police said.

Police said they are now trying to identify the owners of the stolen items. Some of the items include:

A President’s Volunteer Service Award coin

A bracelet with a silver heart pendant that says “grandkids” and a heart engraved with “forever friends”

Gucci eyeglasses with gold frames

A men’s ring stamped with the words “United States of America 1874”

A golden baby shoe pendant with “EPHRATA” engraved on the bottom of the shoe

Police said the department has at least 50 pieces of stolen jewelry that it’s now trying to return to their owners, according to the release.

“We encourage anyone who believes they may be a victim or has noticed jewelry or other valuable items go missing in similar circumstances to contact the Randolph Police Department,” Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in the release. “It is clear that many of the recovered items are unique, personalized and meaningful, and we hope to be able to return the items to their rightful owners.”

Randolph is about 17 miles south of Boston.

