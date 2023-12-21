Woman posed as Waffle House employee before stealing cash, Georgia police say

For two hours, a woman posed as a Waffle House employee before she stole cash from the restaurant's register, police said Tuesday.

The would-be employee, who has not been publicly identified, showed up to work at Waffle House in Riverdale, Georgia, about 7 p.m. Dec. 12, police said.

She worked for two hours before CCTV video captured her "accessing the register tablet, opening the register, and stealing cash," police said.

A suspect has been identified, police told NBC News, but her identity is being withheld until the sheriff's office attempts to serve a warrant.

The Waffle House is at 6544 Hwy 85 in Riverdale in Clayton County.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact Riverdale Police Detective Mendoza.

