Woman posed as Waffle House waitress, taking tables, before stealing from register, police say

A woman pretending to be a Georgia Waffle House employee walked off with some cash after working a couple hours, police said.

The woman showed up to the Waffle House location in Riverdale, over 10 miles south of Atlanta in full uniform the evening of Dec. 12, telling the other employees that she was joining them for the shift, according to an incident report obtained by Riverdale Police.

After working a couple hours, she took approximately $130 from the cash register and left the restaurant. It wasn’t until the next morning that management realized a theft had occurred, the incident report states.

Police in Georgia said a woman pretended to be a Waffle House employee, working for a couple of hours, before stealing from the restaurant's cash register.

A Waffle House manager, who reported the incident to police said that the other Waffle House location in town had also been experiencing theft issues. The woman is said to “work or used to work for Waffle House.”

The Riverdale Police Department asked the public on Facebook if they knew the woman that had stolen from the Waffle House.

“Do you know me? On December 12, 2023, at approximately 7PM, the unidentified female pretended to work at the Waffle House located at 6544 Hwy 85; Riverdale, Clayton County, Georgia 30274. She proceeded to work 2 hours before being captured on CCTV accessing the register tablet, opening the register, and stealing cash,” the post reads.

Riverdale Police are still investigating the incident

Riverdale Police Chief Todd Spivey shared with USA Today that the department had received some helpful phone calls in the last couple of days thanks to the post.

The department is still working towards obtaining probable cause, or reasonable grounds for making an arrest. They have been able to identify the woman involved.

The Waffle House in Riverdale deferred all media inquiries to the Waffle House corporate office. A Waffle House spokesperson said that they were aware that police had a name and were seeking an arrest warrant, stating that all questions be deferred to law enforcement given the “pending active investigation.”

“This is the holiday season and there are lots of new seasonal employees being hired. They would not necessarily be known by everyone at a restaurant. Particularly, if they have stated that they have been sent from another restaurant. So, that’s not entirely unusual,” the spokesperson said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia Waffle House register raided by woman posing as waitress