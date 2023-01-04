Woman poses as child, boards school bus and tries breaking into school, PA cops say

A woman was arrested after boarding a school bus and attempting to gain access to a Pennsylvania high school, police said.

The 29-year-old woman boarded a school bus heading toward a high school in Hanover on Jan. 3, according to a news release from the Hanover Township Police Department.

After questioning the woman, who was wearing a face mask, the bus driver allowed her to enter, according to the Times Leader. A student later approached the driver, saying the woman was an adult.

She was later arrested at the high school after attempting to get inside, police said.

It was discovered she had an active felony arrest warrant issued by the New York City Police Department, police said.

She was previously arrested in November on criminal trespassing charges, court records show.

The woman is currently being held at Luzerne County Correctional Facility and is awaiting extradition to New York, police said.

Area students have been issued identification badges following the incident, according to Citizens’ Voice, a local newspaper.

Neither a representative for the Hanover Area School District nor a spokesperson for the Hanover Police Department immediately responded to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Hanover is located about 120 miles west of Philadelphia.

‘Horrific and morbid.’ Colorado funeral home sold stolen, infected body parts, feds say

Fishing turns deadly when ‘fun-loving’ dad, son fall into frigid TN lake, officials say

Accused attacker chews off 78-year-old’s ear at light-rail station, Oregon cops say

Quarry workers stumble upon remains of rare 16th-century English ship, researchers say