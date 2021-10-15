Woman pours gasoline, sets it on fire outside Brooklyn yeshiva

A woman poured out gasoline and set it on fire Thursday night outside a yeshiva in Brooklyn, police and witnesses said.

The woman poured the gasoline along the sidewalk next to a fence surrounding Yeshivah of Flatbush Joel Braverman High School on Avenue J near E. 17th St. in Midwood just before 7:35 p.m., police said.

The woman lit up the gasoline, which quickly burned off and the fire went out, cops said.

A witness saw the woman pour about 10 feet of gasoline along Avenue J and another 40 feet down E. 17th St.

“She dumped a lot of gasoline around the yeshiva. You can still smell it,” he said. “The Fire Department came and hosed it all down. I can’t believe it.”

There were no injuries or damage to the building.

The woman, who police and sources describe as Black and wearing dark clothing, took off with a red gas canister and was still being sought late Thursday, cops said.