Woman pours hot cooking oil on relative in wheelchair while he sleeps, NC cops say

A man is in the hospital with third-degree burns after one of his relatives poured hot cooking oil on him in his sleep, North Carolina police say.

Officers responded to a Thomasville home at around 7:30 a.m. on June 6 and found a man sitting outside in his wheelchair calling for help, according to a news release from the Thomasville Police Department.

The 32-year-old man had serious burns on his head and upper torso. First responders took him to a local hospital, where he was in serious condition, the release said.

The man told officers that 41-year-old Keeva Dawn Carlton had poured the oil on him while he was asleep.

Officers found Carlton on June 7 at a shopping center and arrested her on a charge of assault on a disabled person inflicting serious injury, according to police.

Thomasville is about 100 miles west of Raleigh.

