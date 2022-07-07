Woman who is pregnant recalls moment suspect slammed into car during high-speed chase

Channel 9 spoke to a woman Thursday who was driving one of the cars that a man collided with during a high-speed chase through Charlotte Wednesday.

Nearly two hours into the chase, the driver, later identified as Tyler Christopher Harding, struck a white car at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road. The car got pushed all the way back into a tractor-trailer.

Harding then tried to pull a woman out of the car, who could be seen clearly hurt with airbags deployed.

“I had no idea where it was coming from because I don’t know, I didn’t expect anything to happen. And then from there, he crashed into me and I was like, ‘Oh,’” she said.

Harding then started running toward other cars and eventually stole an SUV, and headed down Johnston Road. It was the fourth vehicle he stole Wednesday.

RELATED: Suspect in cross-Charlotte chase identified, facing numerous felony charges

The woman in the white car that Harding struck told Channel 9 that she is seven months pregnant. She said she stayed conscious through the whole incident and that she and her baby are OK.

“He pulled me out and he didn’t say anything. And then ran off. I was like, ‘OK,’” she said. “As soon as I sat on the ground, I was like, ‘call 911, I’m pregnant and I need to find out if my baby is alright.’”

The woman said she has injuries to her nose and possibly a sprained arm.

What the pursuit suspect told firefighters, according to Charlotte FD

In the midst of the nearly three-hour chase, Chopper 9 captured the pursuit suspect, Harding, briefly stop to talk to Charlotte firefighters. The interaction happened on Sharon Road in SouthPark.

Chopper 9 video showed Harding appear to flag down a fire truck before putting his vehicle in reverse to briefly chat with a firefighter.

According to Charlotte Fire Captain Jackie Gilmore, the suspect told firefighters, “she needed help.” Gilmore said that firefighters never had the opportunity to engage because he pulled off.

Story continues

It’s unclear who Harding was referring to but the interaction happened about nine minutes after he crashed into the white car at Ballantyne Commons and Johnston Road. A woman who is seven months pregnant was inside the car.

‘I was devastated’: Innocent drivers say they were caught up in hourslong chase

Nearly three hours of chaos came to an end in South End, and along the way, in the suspect’s destruction, he left behind numerous witnesses and people involved who couldn’t believe what was happening.

The suspect hit another vehicle at the intersection of South and East boulevards, where he eventually surrendered to police. But before he was taken into custody, police were spotted following him in a white pickup truck that he stole earlier Wednesday.

RELATED: Here’s why CMPD didn’t intervene earlier in Wednesday’s high-speed chase

He then made his way to a Walmart parking lot, where he stole a car from an UberEats driver. She was seen from Chopper 9 Skyzoom immediately running toward her car as it was being taken away.

“I was devastated. I was trying to first get my vehicle but he stopped me,” she said.

The UberEats driver said she was just trying to pick up someone’s order when the incident happened. She said she was scared.

“I didn’t know what he had on him so I ain’t trying to. My life is more important,” she said.

#BREAKINGChopper 9 caught the moment a suspect in a police chase got in another car at a Walmart parking lot in south Charlotte. WATCH: https://t.co/bNJQgYp3DF pic.twitter.com/9Ep4fz45wY — WSOCTV (@wsoctv) July 6, 2022

When the suspect drove away, Channel 9 saw him talk to a woman in the white pickup truck he had jumped out of. A crew at the store could see CMPD put the woman in the back of a patrol cruiser.

More than an hour later, the suspect crashed into another car at the intersection of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Johnston Road, sending it clipping into a Mazda. The Mazda is owned by Nicole Lourette.

“I was just blown away. We are from out of town, visiting friends, and this was just completely out of the blue,” she said.

RELATED: High-speed chase through Charlotte area ends in crash at busy intersection

Lourette watched with amazement as the suspect got out of his car, and started running towards other vehicles before getting into Karyann Curtis’ Infiniti, where he hopped in the passenger seat and drove away. She had gotten out of her SUV to check on the crash victim.

“I turned and as I turned, I see my car moving and I thought, ‘Did I put it in park?’” Curtis said.

Just spoke to the driver of the black SUV that was stolen. She is okay. No one was in the SUV when the suspect took it. She just finished a Costco run and saw the suspect collide into someone else. She got out to check on them. Then the suspect took her SUV @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/nmUVgMTwWj — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) July 6, 2022

Curtis then got into another man’s car who followed the chase until he ran out of gas. Then she hopped in a police officer’s car who was trailing behind the suspect.

She thought it would come to an end peacefully and that she would be able to pick it up and go, but it came to an end forcefully, with a crash into a truck at South and East boulevards.

RELATED: ‘I’m going to try to stop him’: Driver rams alleged car thief during chase

The truck driver involved didn’t want to show his face but said it all happened so fast.

“The good Lord was watching over me,” he said.

Curtis’s SUV is damaged but she is thankful no one was seriously hurt.

“My husband drove up here to get me. I am just going to go home, give him a big hug, hug my family and just be thankful it had the outcome it did,” she said.

(WATCH BELOW: Chopper 9 Skyzoom overhead as police chase vehicle through Charlotte)