Woman pretended to be law enforcement officer, defrauded people, Georgia deputies say

A woman wanted out of Florida for defrauding people while posing as a law enforcement officer has been arrested in Georgia.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), Marlita Andrews was wanted out of Sarasota County, Florida.

BCSO said Andrews was under surveillance during a traffic stop on Spring Street in Macon when they learned she was wanted out of Florida on charges of grand theft over $10,000, money laundering, and an organized scheme to defraud.

BCSO says according to a report, Andrews posed as a law enforcement official and told citizens they had a warrant for their arrest and would be arrested if they did not pay a fine.

