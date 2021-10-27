Woman previously wanted for questioning now wanted for murder: Crime Stoppers offers reward for information

Emma Epperly, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·1 min read

Oct. 27—Spokane Valley detectives are asking for the public's help to locate Kayla J. Holden, 29, who is wanted for murder and robbery.

Deputies previously said Holden was wanted for questioning in connection to an Oct. 11 shooting that left Allyson R. Davis, 37, dead, but have since developed probable cause to arrest her on suspicion of the crimes.

According to court documents, Davis was shot and killed during a drug deal turned robbery near the intersection of South Custer Road and East First Avenue.

Police arrested Jerome J. Lee Jr., 42, on suspicion of first-degree murder and robbery on Oct. 14. Lee remains in the Spokane County Jail on $1 million bond.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that helps detectives locate Holden.

The Crime Stoppers tip line can be reached at (800) 222-TIPS.

