Woman with prior convictions arrested after chase, crash in stolen truck in Clallam County

A Port Orchard woman with prior criminal convictions was arrested after a chase and crash in a stolen truck in Clallam County on Wednesday.

Deputies with Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:50 a.m., a deputy was called to the 2800 block of West Highway 1010, just west of Port Angeles, for a trespass complaint.

The property owner told dispatchers that two people were on their parking lot property, sleeping in a truck and blocking other cars from leaving. The person also reported seeing drugs on the laps of the people in the truck.

At 7 a.m., a deputy and Port Angeles officer arrived at the property after finding out that the truck was reported stolen out of Kitsap County.

When authorities attempted to contact the woman driving the truck, she started the ignition and sped off, traveling west on Highway 101, law enforcement said.

Both officers chased the truck as they were “concerned that the driver was under the influence of a controlled substance(s).”

The Port Angeles officer later found the truck on Elwah River Road after it turned from Highway 112, where a chase began and the driver crossed into oncoming traffic until she struck a driver riding in a Honda Pilot, which ended the chase, according to deputies.

The driver of the Pilot was not injured but was taken to Olympic Medical Center to be evaluated out of an abundance of caution.

The 37-year-old driver of the truck was arrested but the man in the passenger seat fled, police said.

While searching the stolen truck, deputies found several items from various addresses in Kitsap County, several forms of identification — including a passport — and some pills suspected to contain fentanyl.

The woman was booked into the Clallam County Jail for attempting to elude police, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence.

Deputies said the woman has several prior convictions for theft and was arrested on June 27 for attempting to elude police in Kitsap County.