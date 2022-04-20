Woman on probation charged with drug sales

Apr. 20—A Rochester woman, currently on probation for drug possession in Steele County, has made her first court appearance for several drug-related offenses in Mower County.

Anjanette Sherry-Celic Wells, 48, appeared in Mower County District Court Monday in relation to an April 15 stop by the Mower County Sheriff's Office just north of Austin on Highway 218.

She faces one felony count of second degree drug sales and one felony count of third degree drugs possession. She also faces misdemeanors for fourth degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the court complaint, Wells was pulled over at around 3:45 p.m. on April 15, after a Mower County Sheriff's deputy witnessed Wells driving southbound in a 2021 Hyundai Venue despite having her driving privileges revoked. The deputy also observed Wells cross over the center line.

Meyer observed Wells as having dilated pupils, twitching hands and open sores on her face, indicative of methamphetamine use, which according to the complaint Wells admitted to doing three days prior.

She subsequently failed most of the field sobriety tests and a search of her vehicle turned up about 3.6 grams of methamphetamine, a used syringe, about 100 unused clear baggies, a scale, meth pipe, a bottle containing 9.1 grams of liquid methamphetamine and $1,173 in cash.

Wells is currently on probation in Steele County for a felony conviction in August of 2017 for storing meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child or vulnerable adult.

She faced the possibility of 15 months in prison for that case.

She also was convicted for felony third degree possession in June of 2015.

Wells' next court appearance is an initial court appearance on May 2.