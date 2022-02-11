Woman on probation in medication thefts faces drunken driving charge

Feb. 11—SALEM — A Salem woman who avoided jail time in a massive pill theft from several North Shore hospitals was put into custody Thursday during her arraignment on a drunken driving charge.

Lisa Tillman could now face the possibility of serving the suspended 2 1/2 year jail term she received in that 2018 case, which probation officials say is a violation of the terms of her suspended sentence.

Tillman, 53, of 9 Linden St., Salem, was at the wheel of a Kia Optima police say was littered with empty Fireball nip bottles when she sideswiped another driver's Mitsubishi at the intersection of Bridge and St. Peter's streets just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

She drove away, leaving a piece of the Kia's headlight at the scene. The other driver was able to give police a license plate number, which police used to identify Tillman.

Sgt. Michael Dunn happened to be at the intersection of Linden and Holly streets on an unrelated matter, and waited there in case Tillman showed up at her home, police said.

Moments later, he saw the Kia. Tillman, police said, attempted to turn onto Linden but instead hit the cross bar on the front of Dunn's cruiser. She then backed up and pulled forward, trying again only to again hit the cruiser.

When Dunn approached, he described her as "incoherent" and staring straight ahead. He put the car in park and turned off the ignition, then asked Tillman for her license and registration.

She handed him the empty packaging of a sleeve of Fireball whisky nips. Police later counted 32 empty Fireball nip bottles in the car.

Tillman had to be lifted out of the car, and was unable to stand without leaning against it, police said in their report.

At the police station, she was held up by another officer as she attempted unsuccessfully to blow into a breath alcohol test machine.

Police then took her to Salem Hospital due to her level of intoxication. She refused to provide a blood sample to be tested for alcohol, however.

In addition to drunken driving, Tillman was charged with driving without a license and with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury and property damage. She pleaded not guilty to all of the charges at her arraignment Thursday in Salem District Court.

The other driver was also taken to the hospital after the crash, with leg and back pain.

Tillman's attorney, Kevin Prendergast, said she is "embarrassed and ashamed" by her actions.

The lawyer said Tillman — who has been under conditions that include drug testing in the 2018 pill theft case — had been under a lot of stress due to caring for an adult son with mental health issues, and turned to alcohol.

Prendergast said his client had "done well" in not using drugs.

A probation officer, however, asked Judge Randy Chapman to detain Tillman pending a formal probation violation hearing — noting that just last week Tillman was found in violation for not completing a court-ordered substance abuse evaluation and missing two required random drug tests.

Chapman said that while he's sympathetic to the struggles of people dealing with alcohol and drug dependency, there are times when "it becomes a public safety issue."

Tillman was working as a pharmacy technician for Beverly Hospital and its affiliated facility in Danvers and Addison Gilbert Hospital in Gloucester when, she later admitted, she engaged in a scheme to steal medication from locked cabinets by removing bottles and containers and entering them as "expired" in the computer that controlled access to those cabinets.

During the course of her employment she stole approximately 18,000 pills, mainly opiates. She subsequently blamed the thefts on her own addiction, which, according to her lawyer in the case, she'd beaten on her own.

She was given a 2 1/2 year jail term, but that was suspended for three years, during which she has been on probation.

Chapman set $1,000 bail on the drunken driving case, but ordered that she be detained pending the probation hearing.

She is scheduled to again appear in court on March 10.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

