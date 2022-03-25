Woman profited from sending drug-soaked papers to Ohio inmates, federal prosecutors say

A 46-year-old South African woman was arrested by federal agents Thursday at John Glenn Columbus International Airport (seen here in a 2020 file photo), accused of mailing papers soaked in K2 synthetic marijuana for delivery to inmates in prisons in Ohio and elsewhere. [Adam Cairns/Dispatch]

A South African woman is accused by federal authorities of mailing paper soaked with K2, a designer drug, to inmates in Ohio prisons.

Federal agents on Thursday arrested 46-year-old Tanya Baird at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and charged her with importing controlled substances, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Baird is accused of mailing papers from South Africa to the United States after saturating them with K2 — a synthetic form of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — that she obtained from China, according to an affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint.

The U.S. Attorney's office in Columbus said in a news release that Baird also mailed Suboxone to inmates, but didn't specify whether the prescription medication used in treating those addicted to opioids was found in saturated paper.

Baird is accused of mailing to an Ohio inmate at least eight packages that each contained 30 pieces of saturated paper in June alone, according to the release.

Officials also say Baird sent legal documents saturated with K2 to someone here in the United States, who in turn would send them to Ohio prisons.

Inmates paid Baird using CashApp or PayPal, the release said.

Federal prosecutors say 69 packages were sent into the U.S. from June through August of 2021, with 34 bound for Ohio prisons.

“Today’s arrest would not have happened without the cooperation and professionalism of our law enforcement partners, especially with the FBI,” DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Kent Kleinschmidt said in the release. “Synthetic drugs are extremely dangerous because their use can lead to very erratic behavior and even death. They absolutely have no place in our society, but are especially problematic inside a correctional facility.”

