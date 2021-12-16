Woman who pulled gun on Wichita cops investigating stolen car in March will go to prison

A 35-year-old Wichita woman who was shot in the neck by police after pointing a loaded gun at officers who asked to see her identification in an east Wichita hotel parking lot in March must spend four years, nine months in prison, a Sedgwick County District Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Prosecutors say police were investigating a stolen car parked at the Red Roof Inn at Kellogg and Armour on March 31 when Jennifer Michelle Miller reached into her purse and pulled out a black handgun that she then aimed at two officers.

The officers approached Miller after seeing her take items out of the trunk of red Subaru Legacy and begin to walk to her room at the neighboring Sky Palace Inn and Suites.

One of the officers fired a single round from his duty weapon after seeing the gun. Miller received non-life-threatening injuries.

Miller’s lawyer said at her Wednesday sentencing hearing that Miller was doped up on methamphetamine and heroin when she assaulted the officers, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. She pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer on Sept. 1.