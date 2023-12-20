Woman pulled from intersection allegedly attacked deputies

Dec. 20—Prosecutors alleged that a 26-year-old found camping out at the intersection of East Reserve and Pebble drives over the weekend attacked responding Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Hailey Dawn Gemmrig faces one count of assault on a peace officer following her Dec. 17 arrest. She is expected to appear before Judge Amy Eddy in Flathead County District Court on Jan. 3 for her arraignment on the felony charge.

Deputies responded to the intersection after receiving multiple reports of a woman sitting in the road and blocking motorists from driving beyond her, court documents said. Witnesses described the woman as distraught and yelling. Several who remained at the scene later told authorities they had nearly struck her, according to court documents.

When deputies arrived they identified Gemmrig as the woman in the intersection, court documents said. As she allegedly continued to act erratically — and given deputies' concerns that she would return to the road — authorities opted to put her in handcuffs.

That's when Gemmrig allegedly began to resist, eventually striking a deputy in the groin with a donkey kick, leaving them in pain for about 45 minutes, court documents said. She "refused to follow officer commands, actively and physically resisted against officers, provided a false last name at one point, and made extremely vulgar statements" at one deputy, wrote County Attorney Travis Ahner in the charging documents.

Booked into the county jail that same day, Gemmrig remains behind bars with bail set at $75,000.

If convicted, she faces between two and 10 years in the Montana State Prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

