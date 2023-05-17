Woman pulled over in the Florida Keys had 28 licenses, FHP says. Were any of them for her?

A Florida Keys traffic stop Tuesday evening turned up almost 200 forms of fake identification and a drug trafficking arrest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper stopped a Chevrolet Monte Carlo at mile marker 92 in the Upper Keys area of Tavernier around 5:30 p.m. because the car had illegal window tinting and the windshield was cracked, according to an FHP arrest report.

The trooper said in the report that he smelled “the faint odor of bunt marijuana” coming from inside the car. The driver, 39-year-old Rachael Workman, only had a New Mexico identification card — and no driver’s license, the trooper said.

After he ran a check on her name, he found out Workman has a warrant out for her arrest in Texas on a fraud charge.

Since she had not license, the trooper said he called a tow truck for her car. An inventory of her car “turned into a probable cause search” when several counterfeit licenses were found, according to the report.

The trooper said he found 17 fake Texas licenses in Workman’s purse and one from Wisconsin. Each had her photo on them but different names and driver’s license numbers, the report states.

Also found were multiple notebooks and “miscellaneous paperwork” that contained Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, names and dates of births, the trooper said. This was in addition to four credit/debit cards not belonging to Workman, police said.

In total, the trooper said he found “160 possession of identification without consent,” according to the report.

On the floorboard of the passenger side, the trooper stated he found a plastic bag containing 20.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, as well as an electronic scale.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Workman remained in county jail on a $200,000 bond. Her first appearance before a judge to answer for the slew of charges, including drug trafficking and 160 counts of fraud, is June 6.