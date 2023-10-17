Woman who pulled over vehicle in Perry Township reports getting robbed

PERRY TWP A woman who pulled over her vehicle in the 800 block of Genoa Avenue NW Monday afternoon due to a mechanical issue told police she was robbed, police said.

Police posted on the department Facebook page that they got a call reporting a robbery around 12:55 p.m.

The woman told police she was checking the engine under the hood when a man wearing a mask "forcefully took" the wallet of her male passenger. The woman got into a physical confrontation with the man, who fled.

The robber is believed to have driven off in an older-model black Jeep Grand Cherokee with two rear red-colored doors and possibly red tape over a rear tail light. He was described as being a White man, 6-foot-one to six-foot-five inches tall with a tattoo of possibly a cross or a tear under one of his eyes.

Anyone with information on the circumstances or the suspect is asked to call the Perry Township Police Detective Bureau at (330) 477-4074.

