Woman pulled unresponsive from Napili Bay was from Oregon

Dec. 14—Maui police have identified a woman pulled unresponsive from Napili Bay waters Monday as Nancy Pierce, 67, of Oak Grove, Ore.

Police said at about 12:52 o.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call in the area about an unresponsive female in the water. Upon arrival, bystanders had already pulled her to shore and were performing life-saving measures.

First responders continued life-saving measures upon arrival, but were unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation has revealed no signs of foul play, police said. An autopsy has been scheduled.

"The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Ms. Pierce's family and friends," said MPD in a news release.