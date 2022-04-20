Woman pulls gun on clerk at Memphis gas station, police say

Memphis Police officers are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who pulled a gun on a gas station employee Monday night.

On Apr. 18, at approximately 9:30 PM, Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault at a BP gas station, in the 4100 block of Millbranch Road.

The woman walked into the business and didn’t have enough money for all the items in the purchase, police said.

The employee told her, that she needed to pay in full.

Police also said the woman responded by pulling out a handgun, pointing at the employee, and said, “I got you.”

The suspect left the store and drove off.

The employee told police they heard several gunshots fired, but no damage was done to the store.

The suspect is described as a woman wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt with “Chicago” written on the front, blue jeans, and gray Nike shoes.

She fled the scene in a green four-door Honda sedan with a missing rear bumper and an unknown tag.

She was last seen westbound on Raines Road, police said.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

