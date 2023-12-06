Woman pulls gun on other driver during parking lot dispute at Walmart, Florida cops say

A driver honked at a woman in the parking lot of a Walmart in Florida — then the woman pulled a gun, deputies said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office was called to an “altercation over parking” Friday, Dec. 1, according to Dec. 5 news release from the agency.

The caller said there was traffic in the lot, and she honked to alert a woman driving a white sedan to how close they were, deputies said. The caller said she moved her vehicle out of the way, and the woman in the sedan pulled into a parking spot, according to deputies.

Then the woman pulled a gun and pointed it at the other driver, the caller told deputies.

Deputies said the woman left the parking lot and headed to a nearby restaurant. They pulled her over as she went back into the Walmart parking lot.

The woman was found with a gun in her purse, according to the sheriff’s office.

She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. An attorney for her is not listed in county records.

She was released on a $5,000 bond, according to deputies.

“A parking issue is not worth ending up with a trip to the Green Roof Inn,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release. “Brandishing a weapon to threaten another driver will get you arrested every time.”

