Woman pulls over to check GPS and is forced out of car by armed men, Texas cops say

Obdulia Ramirez said she was driving to a co-worker’s home in Houston, Texas, when she pulled over to check her GPS, according to a local news report.

As she was checking her directions at about 2:30 p.m. Oct. 23, a silver car pulled in front of her vehicle and blocked her from driving forward, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Two men then exited the car and “quickly approached her vehicle while armed with handguns,” police said.

Then the men forced her out of the car in broad daylight, according to police.

“In this moment, I thought it was my last day alive because it was very, very scary,” Ramirez told KTRK.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Ramirez told KTRK the men grabbed her by her shoulders, then they threw her to the side.

“I thought they wanted to take me,” she told the TV station. “I was screaming, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I was screaming very loud.”

Police said the men got into her car and drove off with her purse and other belongings.

The next day, offers found her unoccupied vehicle parked at an apartment complex in North Houston, according to the news release.

The apartment complex is about 20 miles north of the carjacking scene.

If you can identify the men or have any additional information, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

