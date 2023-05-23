Woman pulls over for ‘stranded’ driver — then he tries to kidnap her, Utah police say

A man is accused of trying to kidnap a woman after she pulled over to help him, Utah police said.

The woman stopped to help “someone she thought was a stranded” driver who had his car’s “trunk open and emergency lights flashing” in the early morning hours of Monday, May 22, the West Valley City Police Department said in a Twitter thread.

When the woman got out of her car, the man “brandished a handgun,” forcing her into his car’s back seat, police said.

He tried to assault her, but she managed to get free and drive away in her car, police said.

The woman’s dashcam captured the back of the man’s car that appeared to have “blue tape around the bumper on both sides,” police said. The car, which may be a Chevy Aveo, had no “visible license plate.”

The dashcam footage also caught a glimpse of the man, who was wearing a beanie and bright yellow shirt, police said.

Anyone with information about the man or incident is asked to contact police at 801-965-5200.

