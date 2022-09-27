Woman pummeled by homeless man in Queens subway station

A woman was pummeled by a homeless man in an unprovoked attack in a Queens subway station, police said Monday.

The 23-year-old victim was riding a northbound A Train when Waheed Foster, 41, approached her and tried to strike up conversation last Tuesday, cops said.

The woman ignored him and got off the train at the next stop, the Howard Beach-JFK Airport Station, around 5:15 a.m. But Foster was following her, police said.

Horrifying video viewed by the Daily News shows the woman running from her attacker as he tackles her to the ground, slamming her against a booth.

The madman punched her repeatedly and kicked her in the head.

A man who spotted the vicious assault appeared to try to intervene, but Foster allegedly scared him off.

The badly beaten woman attempted to use that time to get up, but could not, the video shows.

The attacker walks back over to her and kicks her about the body repeatedly before walking off.

Medics took the woman to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Foster was arrested shortly after the attack and charged with assault.

Following an arraignment in Queens Criminal Court, he was held without bail, records show.

Foster has open cases in Manhattan and Queens for petty larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

He has spent time in the prison system for assault, robbery and criminal mischief, Department of Correction records show.