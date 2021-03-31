Woman punched, dragged during Philly attack; suspect wanted

Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who was caught on video attacking a woman over the weekend.

Video Transcript

JIM GARDNER: This is a story of a woman falling victim to danger on a Center City, Philadelphia, street in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, but not without a purpose. Live at South Detectives is Action News reporter, Christie Ileto.

Christie, what is this about?

CHRISTIE ILETO: Well, Jim, the victim says she was walking home when she encountered a man checking car doors. Tired of the crime in her neighborhood, she decided to speak up and say something. But that quickly turned violent I want to warn everyone that the video you're about to see and hear is graphic.

- [SCREAMING]

CHRISTIE ILETO: Chilling screams from Carpenter near 17th Street. Multiple cameras catch a man in a gray hoodie throwing, punching, and dragging a woman down the pavement.

- [SCREAMING]

CHRISTIE ILETO: Her cries for help prompt neighbors to their doors, diners to the corner. The suspect bolts.

- I just tried to kind of just protect myself and curl up into a ball.

CHRISTIE ILETO: The victim did not want to give her name, but says she was walking home Saturday night when she noticed the suspect lurking near parked cars.

- I saw that someone was checking multiple car doors, working his way down the street. I-- for once, I decided to say something.

CHRISTIE ILETO: After a verbal exchange, that's when she says it turned violent.

What is running through your mind as all of this is happening?

- Scream, protect my face.

STEVE STRATOTI: I heard the screams. I, like, ran downstairs and put shoes on. By the time I got outside, she was talking to a group of people, and they were checking to make sure she was OK.

CHRISTIE ILETO: Residents say there have been some car break ins in the area. Neighborhood social media groups now warning of the attack. South Detectives is investigating, looking for additional video and witnesses.

- Someone can say to me, oh, you asked for this, you brought this on yourself. But at the same time, like, I'm just-- I just got to the point where I'm just tired of hearing about all this horrible stuff happening. Figured, for once, it was happening right in front of my eyes and I'm-- I'm sick of it. And so I wanted to-- I just-- I wanted to say something about it.

CHRISTIE ILETO: Yeah, that video tough to watch. Thankfully, she was not seriously injured. And police say in situations like this, it's best to contact them first. But if you have any information about this incident, you're asked to contact authorities. Live here at South Detectives, Christie Ileto, Channel 6 Action News. Jim?

JIM GARDNER: Thank you, Christie.