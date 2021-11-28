Woman punched in the face after asking teenager to wear facemask

A woman aged 39 was allegedly punched in the face in Brooklyn, New York, after she asked a teenager to wear a face mask.

The woman was seen being punched by a teenager during the altercation in October in a video recently released by the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The surveillance video shows the woman appearing to argue outside a Fulston Street bodega in Brooklyn before the teenager lunged at the victim.

The woman, who was punched in the face, allegedly suffered a broken nose and could be seen turning towards her attacker who, as ABC7 reported, walked away.

Police said the victim refused medical attention following the attack, and the identities of both women have not been released.

The department shared the footage in an attempt to find the teenage suspect, who was described as being aged between 16 and 18.

She was last seen wearing a multicoloured jacket and has white trainers, as the New York Post reported.

It is among dozens of mask-related incidents in the US in recent months, with a restaurant waitress being assaulted in September for asking a group of women for proof of Covid vaccination.

