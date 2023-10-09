Woman in purple wig robs gas station

SAN DIEGO — Two people got away after robbing a gas station Sunday night in Clairemont Mesa, police said.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the pair walked into the Shell station in the 6100 block of Balboa Avenue, San Diego police said. One of the two, a man, walked behind the front counter, grabbed an employee and told her to walk with him towards the back. That’s when the woman he was with opened an unlocked safe, according to police.

The couple was last seen walking southbound on Mt. Abernathy Avenue.

The man was described as being in his 30s, Hispanic with black hair, 5-foot-9 and 250 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket and black shorts. The woman was described as being in her 20s, Asian, 5-feet and between 150 and 160 pounds. She was wearing a purple wig, dark jeans and a burgundy jersey with yellow striped sleeves.

Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information was asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

