Woman Who Pushed Food Cart, Hot Oil On Woman Arrested: Police

SANTA MONICA, CA — An 18-year-old woman who was suspected of pushing a food cart and hot oil on a woman during a dispute in November was found Saturday and arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Michelle Antonia Murcia, an 18-year-old female of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.



The arrest was connected to an incident on Nov. 21 when officers responded to investigate an assault that occurred at the base of the Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. stairs involving two street vendors, according to Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department.

When officers arrived, a woman told them she was challenged to fight another woman vendor, so she took out her phone to record what was happening.

"Murcia became angry and pushed a hotdog cart at the victim, causing hot oil to spill onto the victim’s arms and hands," Flores said.



Santa Monica Fire personnel responded to treat the burns, Flores said. Murcia left the area before officers arrived.

Officers saw Murcia standing in front of Hot Dog on a Stick in the 1600 block of Ocean Front Walk at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Flores said. She was detained and taken into custody without incident.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is urged to contact SMPD Detective Spenser at 310-458-8420 or the watch commander at 310-458-8426.

SEE MORE:

This article originally appeared on the Santa Monica Patch