Woman pushed in front of NYC subway, killed





A woman was killed Saturday morning after a man allegedly pushed her in front of an oncoming subway in New York City.

City officials in a press conference later Saturday said the 40-year-old Asian woman was pushed onto the tracks before an oncoming subway hit her.

The woman's name has not been released in order for officials to have time to tell her family.

The suspect, a man who is believed to be homeless, initially fled the scene but went to transit police later to turn himself in, New York Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The man allegedly tried to go after another woman before targeting and pushing the victim. Authorities have not found a connection between the victim and attacker.

Sources told NBC New York 4 the man had been arrested multiple times before.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the press conference, emphasizing the importance of police presence in the subway system.

"To lose a New Yorker in this fashion would only continue to elevate the fears of individuals not using our subway system. Our recover is dependent on the public safety in this city and in this subway system," Adams said.

"We can do that with the right balance, a balance of safety and a balance of proactively giving people the assistance they need when they are in a mental health crisis," he added.