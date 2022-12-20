Woman pushed unto tracks in subway on Near North Side, suffers injury to forehead, police say

A 23-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the forehead when a male suspect pushed her from the CTA Red Line platform Tuesday on the Near North Side.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the victim was standing on the platform of the subway in the 800 block of North State Street when someone approached and pushed her and she fell unto the tracks, Chicago police said.

She suffered a laceration to the forehead, and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

The person who allegedly pushed her was taken into custody.

Charges were pending.