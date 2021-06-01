Woman pushes brown bear as it climbs over fence to save her dogs

People can do some amazing things when their dogs are in trouble.

Over Memorial Day weekend, footage appeared on social media that shows a brown bear climbing over a fence into a house’s garden while several pet dogs bark at it. Fortunately, a quick-thinking woman ran up to the large bear and pushed it off of the fence, giving the dogs the time to get away safely.

A TikTok user named Brenda, who posts under the username Bakedlikepie, posted the video. Since it appeared on the social media network over the holiday weekend, it has been viewed over 39.4 million times.

According to the post, the footage was filmed by home security cameras at the California home of Brenda’s cousin, Hailey.

In the video, a brown bear can be seen climbing over a fence into the house’s garden. Several cubs also appear to be with the larger animal, suggesting that it’s a mother bear. Multiple dogs appear and start barking at the bear. One of the larger dogs runs up to the bear and is struck in the face several times by the larger animal.

According to a comment by Brenda, the dog was fine although it did suffer from some scratches.

Then, Hailey comes running into the frame and pushes the bear off the fence. While the bear quickly climbed back onto the fence, this gave Hailey enough time to gather the dogs and get them out of the area.

In a later video, Hailey explains that she lives in the mountains and since it is summer, bears aren’t an uncommon sight. According to Hailey, she suffered a sprained finger from the encounter.