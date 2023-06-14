Woman pushing daughter in stroller down Brooklyn street stabbed multiple times by stranger in blond wig

A woman pushing her 3-year-old daughter in a stroller down a Brooklyn street was stabbed multiple times by an unhinged stranger in a blond wig who threatened to knife the toddler, police said Wednesday.

‘Why are you looking at me?” the stranger asked the mom, according to a police source. “I’m gonna stab your kid!”

The brave mom survived the unprovoked attack and managed to keep the stabber from hurting the toddler.

The mother and daughter were confronted by the screaming stranger near Jay and Tillary Sts. in Downtown Brooklyn about 3:30 p.m. Monday, cops said.

When the mother stepped between her daughter and the attacker, the stranger whipped out a knife and plunged it into the mom’s chest. The mother was also stabbed multiple times in both legs before the assailant ran off north on Jay St.

Medics took the mother to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

Cops released a surveillance photo of the suspect Wednesday and asked the public’s help identifying her and tracking her down. She was wearing a blond wig during the attack but was holding it in her hand when captured by surveillance cameras.

The suspect is described as about 30 and 5-foot-6 with a dark complexion. She was wearing a red jacket, black pants and white sneakers and was carrying a gray purse.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.