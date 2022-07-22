Woman put on probation for aiding husband's overdose death

The Lubbock County Courthouse.

A 48-year-old woman was sentenced Friday to four years on probation for assisting in the suicide of her husband five years ago.

Nicole Goin pleaded guilty to a count of aiding suicide, causing serious bodily injury in the July 2017 death of her husband, 26-year-old Matthew Goin. If she violates the condition of her probation, she up to two years in a state jail facility.

Nicole Goin's charge stems from a Lubbock police investigation that began after police responded to a check welfare call to a residence in the University Club Apartments at 5540 19th St.

According to the warrant, Lubbock police responding to a check welfare call to a residence in the University Club Apartments at 5540 19th St. found Matthew Goin lying on the bedroom floor face up. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The call came from Goin’s mother, who said her daughter-in-law told her that her son had taken several pills and was unresponsive. Responding officers found Matthew Goin lying on the bedroom floor face up.

Meanwhile, Nicole Goin was found in a convenience store in Lamesa. Goin later told investigators she woke up and found her husband lying motionless on the floor and tried to resuscitate him for about 40 minutes then left for her in-law’s home to in Lubbock tell them about their son’s death. However, Goin, who had recently moved from Pennsylvania to Lubbock, said she got lost and ended up in Lamesa.

A Lamesa police officer who met with her at the store described her as disoriented and dazed. He noted what appeared to be vomit on her pants.

Goin never called 911 to report her husband’s death, the warrant states.

Three days after Matthew Goin’s death, police responded to a domestic disturbance call between Nicole Goin and her mother-in-law after Goin reportedly told her the events that led to her husband’s death.

During her interview with investigators the day her husband's body was found, Goin said she and her husband consumed all of her medication, including her bipolar medication. Goin's mother-in-law said she called several doctor's offices that same day to obtain more bipolar medication for her daughter in law. However, later that day, Goin's mother in law saw an unmarked orange prescription bottle full of various pills fall out of Goin's purse and Goin told her that it was her bipolar medication.

Goin told her mother-in-law, "I'm very sorry for what I did to your family. I'm probably going to prison for a very long time."

Goin told investigators her husband, who was on community supervision for a felony charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, decided to kill himself because he was worried about going to prison for failing a drug test. She said he had also been vomiting blood recently. She said the two arranged to kill themselves. Goin, who said she was $12,000 in debt and suffered from depression, provided most of the cocktail of drugs the two took that night, the warrant states.

Goin said she suffered from mental disorders and a digestive condition and was prescribed sedatives and pain medication to treat her illnesses.

“(Goin) stated she did not want to kill Matt, but did not want him (to) ‘die alone’,” the warrant states.

She said her husband wrote a suicide note for his mother and the couple put together a playlist of music they would listen to as the drugs killed them.

However, Goin, who said she took more pills than her husband, woke up about two hours later and found him facedown on the floor. She said she moved his body, which was cold to the touch, back on the bed but it fell off again.

She told investigators she didn’t know why she didn’t call 911. Instead, she was concerned about telling her mother-in-law in person about the death and left the apartment.

At the end of the interview, Goin told the investigator she was not thinking about self-harm. However, she was taken to UMC a few days later after allegedly trying to kill herself.

As the investigation continued, Goin's mother-in-law told investigators that in the weeks leading up to her son's death, Nicole Goin told her that she was tired of fighting with her husband. Goin's mother-in-law said she offered to pay for Goin's trip home to Pennsylvania but was told by Goin that “I’m not going home until I get the $8,000 I came with.”

Investigators also learned from the couple's apartment manager that the night before Mathew Goin's death she overheard them having a loud, heated argument in their apartment.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Nicole Goin admits to aiding husband's 2017 suicide