Woman in Putnam county dies after being attacked by 5 dogs

A postal worker in Putnam County is now dead after a dog attack.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office tells me that when help arrived the woman was found on the ground severely bleeding. She died last night – a day after the attack here in Interlocken Lake Estates.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the woman killed in a violent dog attack died while just doing her job. She was a postal carrier. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was quickly dispatched to the scene.

“8 minutes later and observed the victim who was still in the street with heavy trauma at that time,” says Putnam County Colonel Wells.

I’ve learned the victim is 61-year-old Pamela Jane Rock. Pamela was out delivering mail when her car broke down on Sunday evening.

It was then that police say 5 dogs made their way from under a fence and attacked Pamela.

“The lady was transported by rescue to Putnam County Emergency Services to Putnam Community Medical Center. While in route she went into cardiac arrest,” says Putnam County Colonel Wells.

Pamela was revived and later airlifted to a hospital in Gainesville. A family member tells me one of Pamelas arms had to be amputated and after surgery her organs started failing.

So, from there the Deputies Sheriff’s began their investigation on scene. Our major crimes unit, part of our criminal investigation bureaus immediately activated this case because of the nature of the injury,” says Putnam County Colonel Wells.

The state attorneys’ office has taken over, because it’s an active investigation the 911 call isn’t being released. Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says the owner of the dogs is cooperating.

“There’s a specific Florida statue that deals with someone that doesn’t exercise caution when it comes to an animal that they knew or should have known could’ve posed a danger,” says Putnam County Colonel Wells.

The owner could face misdemeanor and burden of negligence charges. The Sheriff’s office says all 5 dogs will be euthanized.

Officials say over the past 3 years there have been 4 animal related calls to the area. Two of those calls were to the same address that Pamela had been attacked at.

Action News Jax reached out to The United States Postal Service for a statement. USPS says they’ve lost a family member saying quote

“The U.S. postal service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time.”

