Woman rams alleged stolen vehicle into patrol car during police pursuit in Colma

(KRON) – An incident of theft led to a police vehicle pursuit where a woman rammed a vehicle into a police car, the Colma Police Department said.

Colma police officers were dispatched to a business on Colma Boulevard for the report of a theft at 7:38 p.m. on Monday.

Responding officers noticed two men exiting a business carrying armfuls of merchandise with visible security sensors. The two men then entered a silver Hyundai that was being driven by a woman. According to the police investigation, the license plate was stolen out of San Leandro.

Police said the driver failed to yield after the officers initiated an investigative stop on the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The driver drove into a dead-end street in a neighboring jurisdiction when officers said they positioned their vehicle to enclose the suspects. According to police, the driver rammed one of the patrol cars before driving over a curb. The Hyundai then halted on a grassy patch area, facing a steep embankment.

Police then ordered the three suspects out of the vehicle and detained the woman and one of the men. The man in the front passenger seat fled down the embankment.

San Bruno Police Department and the Daly City Police Department set up a perimeter. The suspect was located hiding in the bushes from San Bruno PD’s drone unit. The officers detained the suspect. Police said the suspect was on probation. The officers located drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine after a probation search.

All of the suspects were Oakland residents. The suspects were identified as 54-year-old Edwin Lee, 54-year-old Tennesa Scott and 49-year-old John Lee. Edwin Lee and Tennesa Scott were arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Edwin Lee was arrested for grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia, being in possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.

Tennesa Scott was arrested for grand theft, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a stolen vehicle, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety.

John Lee was arrested for petty theft and conspiracy to commit a crime. He was cited a released on his promise to appear in court.

The Hyundai’s VIN confirmed the vehicle was stolen, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Police said the two men stole approximately $1,623.90 of merchandise from the business. According to police, this incident was not the theft the officers were dispatched to the business for.

