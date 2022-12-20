Woman who ran from cops enters guilty plea

Dec. 19—LIMA — A 4-foot-11, 105-pound Toledo woman who led police on a brief chase through downtown Lima last month was arraigned Monday in Allen County Common Pleas Court on an escape charge.

According to court documents Breann Hall, 29, was being transported from the Allen County jail to Lima Municipal Court on Nov. 16 when she fled from correction officers upon exiting the transport van.

Detective Matt Boss said he was working at his desk inside the Lima Police Department when he observed a female wearing jail clothing run past his window. Boss, according to court records, began to chase the woman on foot across Market Street and toward Rhodes State College. Boss was unable to locate Hall until a passing motorist yelled that the woman was hiding in some bushes. Boss found Hall and placed her in handcuffs.

She attempted to run one more time and was wrestled to the ground until additional officers arrived. Boss wrote in his affidavit that Hall "spit on me" as she was escorted to a police cruiser. During a subsequent interview, the woman reportedly told investigators she did not remember running but does remember hiding in the bushes.

Hall pleaded guilty to the escape charge, a felony of the third degree. She faces a maximum prison term of 36 months or could receive a term on community control when she is sentenced on Jan. 23. Judge Jeffrey Reed ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

Hall was in custody in Lima following her arrest on a warrant issued by authorities in Boone County, Ky., charging her with possession of a controlled substance and promoting prostitution.

Attorney Carroll Creighton of the Allen County Public Defenders Office asked Reed to release Hall on an own-recognizance bond so she could attend to her case in Kentucky but Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Everhart objected. Reed set Hall's bond at $100,000 cash or surety.