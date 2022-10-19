Woman who ran Vero Beach nursing school, Grace Medical, charged with fraud

VERO BEACH — Police said a woman set up a fraudulent nursing school, convincing several students to pay for worthless degrees and to sit through a graduation ceremony that now means nothing.

Michelle Renee Wimes, 33, of the 1100 block of Eighth Street Southwest, Vero Beach, was charged Tuesday, following several months of investigation by Vero Beach police, with organized fraud of more than $50,000.

Wimes posted $30,000 bail at the Indian River County Jail.

Vero Beach Master Officer Darrell Rivers said Wimes collected more than $93,000 in tuition at Grace Medical Training in Vero Beach across 10 months.

"(Wimes) is not certified to teach," Rivers said. "She crushed the women's dream of being a nurse. Some got jobs based on these fake certificates and therefore lost their jobs after it was determined their certificate was no good."

Police Chief David Currey said Wimes, who students knew as Michelle Hudson, defrauded 37 people who paid tuition in the scheme.

"Take a look at the graduation," Currey said. "You have family members there. Everyone is excited. It's a great day. These were people trying to better themselves. It's an opportunity for them to go out and get a job. And all of that was halted."

Grace Medical's office in the Vero Commerce Plaza was vacant as of August. There were no responses to TCPalm either by phone or email.

Roseann Nelson, 57, is a certified nurse assistant from Port St. Lucie who was seeking her licensed practical nurse degree at Grace Medical. She paid $5,300 for the classes.

"A co-worker was taking classes in Vero and she told me about it," Nelson said. "We would work in the morning and could take the afternoon classes in Vero."

Nelson said she was satisfied initially with the school's accreditation, but once she started taking lessons and reviewing the material, she found it subpar and that competent nurses would not be produced there.

"I realized what she was doing was wrong," Nelson said. "I was so upset over this."

Nelson and other former students have reached out to the state for help.

"The Commission for Independent Education is working with the Board of Nursing regarding Grace Medical Training," said Cassie Palelis, spokeswoman for the Florida Department of Education.

The department instructs students to go to its website to file their complaints.

Nelson filed a small claims civil lawsuit against the owner of Grace Medical in June, but court records showed the suit wasn't valid because Nelson needed to file it against Grace Medical.

