Woman randomly sucker-punched outside Chinatown restaurant

Police are investigating after a woman was randomly punched in the face outside a restaurant in Chinatown.

Video Transcript

- Asian woman sucker punched in the face on the streets of Manhattan. New York Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou tweeted video of the moment the 55-year-old woman was punched in the face earlier tonight in Chinatown by a man walking by her. The suspect was taken into custody and is now undergoing a psychiatric evaluation. The victim suffered facial injuries.

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Witness says attacker 'had a deathtrap' on SFPD officer

    "Some people are not safe for society:" The man who attacked her allegedly said the day before he "specializes in killing Asian people." His criminal record shows he has assaulted officers before, in other parts of California. This attack happened in Chinatown.

  • Betting: Celtics vs. Nets | June 1

    Jared Quay previews the betting odds for Game 5 of the Celtics and Nets on Tuesday June 1.

  • Better Buy: Oil Stocks vs. Renewables

    Because it's the primary fuel of the global economy, oil stocks can produce big gains when prices are higher. Cleaner alternatives such as renewable energy are therefore working overtime to knock it off its throne. With that backdrop in mind, here's a look at whether oil stocks or renewable energy stocks are the better ones to buy.

  • Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month: The legacy of Washington legend Marques Tuiasosoppo

    Pac-12 Networks celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in this special feature on Washington legend Marques Tuiasosoppo. Follow Pac-12 sports with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

  • How old are the Friends cast and characters – then and now?

    The long-awaited Friends reunion is finally here – but how old are cast now, and did their ages correspond to their characters?

  • A key US watchdog wants officials to set up a 'regulatory perimeter' for cryptocurrencies

    Michael Hsu said in an interview that US officials are increasingly keen on regulating cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, more closely.

  • 'Bear witness to the genocide. It's not just 215 children’: Kamloops residential school discovery sparks horror, shame about Canada's racist Indigenous history

    Canadians react after the remains of 215 children were found at a former Kamloops residential school. People across the country are calling for the PM to take action to expose Canada's racist history with Indigenous Peoples, and the ' cultural genocide', that was designed to strip them of their heritage.

  • Why waiters give Black customers poor service

    Some people argue the poor service is because of a stereotype that Black people tip less. PavelVinnik/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When Black diners get poorer service from wait staff and bartenders than white customers, it’s more likely because of racial bias than the well-documented fact that they tip less, according to a new survey I recently published. To reach that conclusion, my colleague Gerald Nowak and I recruited over 700 mostly white full-service restaurant servers and bartenders to review a hypothetical dining scenario that randomly involved either white or Black customers. We then asked them to predict the tip that the table would leave, the likelihood that the table would exhibit undesirable dining behaviors and the quality of service they would likely provide the table. We also asked participants to fill out a survey to learn how frequently they observed anti-Black expressions of bias in their workplaces and to elicit if they harbored their own prejudices toward African Americans. Servers who either held prejudices toward African Americans, worked in a restaurant where racist remarks were frequently heard or both were significantly more likely to predict that the table with Black customers would not only tip them less but also display uncivil, demanding and dishonest behaviors. As a result, these servers also reported that they would give worse service to the Black table relative to the white one. We found no evidence of racially disparate treatment except when one of those two conditions was present: server prejudice or racist workplace words and behaviors. Why it matters The link between bias and actual discrimination is widely assumed – but rarely documented – to be responsible for the mistreatment that Black Americans continue to experience while engaging in a host of routine activities. Besides providing new evidence of this connection, our results also have important practical implications. Because surveys show that Black customers are less familiar than white people with the 15%-20% tipping norm, they do tend to tip less. Servers are thus thought to be economically motivated to give preferential service to white customers who they believe are more likely to reward their efforts. In response, some have suggested that voluntary tipping be abolished or steps be taken to eliminate the Black-white tipping difference by increasing Black customers’ familiarity with tipping norms. However, we did not find evidence of stereotyping and service discrimination in the absence of anti-Black bias, which suggests the solution to this problem is in addressing racial prejudices in the restaurant industry. What still isn’t known A drawback of our study is that we asked servers how they would think and behave under hypothetical, controlled and experimentally manipulated conditions. We can’t know for sure how this process would unfold when servers wait on actual white and Black customers. Doing so would be very challenging. And because our participants weren’t randomly selected, our ability to know how well they reflect the attitudes and workplaces of all servers and bartenders nationwide is limited. Nonetheless, prior research has documented a relationship between what people say they would do under hypothetical conditions and what they actually do when confronted with similar situations, which gives us some confidence in the real-world application of our results. What’s next Right now, we’re examining racial discrimination on the other side of the table by studying restaurant customers’ tendency to discriminate against Black servers by tipping them less than white ones. By administering a survey experiment to over 2,000 restaurant customers across the nation, our ongoing research project aims to further document this form of consumer racial discrimination. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Zachary Brewster, Wayne State University. Read more:Racial discrimination ages Black Americans faster, according to a 25-year-long study of familiesHow anti-black bias in white men hurts black men’s healthCan we unlearn social biases while we sleep? Zachary Brewster does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Communities come together to combat anti-Asian hate crimes

    An increase in attacks towards Asian Americans has led many people in the community to find new ways to protect and support themselves. Nancy Cheng reports.

  • Mariners rally past A's in 10th, improve to 5-0 in extras

    Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy's sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 Monday for their fifth straight win. The Mariners have won seven of eight and improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season. “I truly believe if you’re out there as the aggressor, good things are going to happen and I think that’s what you’ve seen here in the past eight games or so,” Murphy said.

  • Noodle Maker Bets Americans Will Dig Quorn’s Alternative Chicken

    (Bloomberg) -- Monde Nissin Corp. will use some of its $1 billion initial public offering proceeds to expand its Quorn Foods Ltd. fake meat business in the U.S., the world’s biggest market by far for plant-based alternative food.The Philippines-based company, which also sells staple foods and is the owner of Lucky Me! instant noodles, will use Quorn’s substitute chicken product to take on heavyweights like Beyond Meat Inc. and Impossible Foods Inc. in a sector dominated by faux beef, executives said in an interview.“Our ambition is to become the king of alternative chicken globally,” Quorn Chief Executive Officer Marco Bertacca told Bloomberg before Monde’s IPO, the largest ever for a Southeast Asian food company. Monde debuted in the Philippines on Tuesday, trading little changed at 13.50 pesos as of 10:52 a.m.. Monde plans to increase Quorn’s production capacity and ship to more fast-food chains in the U.S., spending nearly 16 billion pesos ($335 million) to expand its presence in the country. It is also building two fermenters and packaging facilities in the U.K., where Quorn is based and has a 28% market share. Barclays Plc estimates the global alternative-meat market will grow tenfold to more than $140 billion by 2029, or 10% of the meat industry as a whole.“The alternative meat category is going to explode, and we want to get our capacity ready as soon as possible,” Monde Chief Executive Officer Henry Soesanto said. “We need big money for that.”There’s some ground to catch up on. Since its 550 million pound ($780 million) acquisition by Monde in 2015, Quorn has suffered construction delays and chiller failures at its facilities, which depleted inventory and forced it to cut back on orders. The compound annual growth rate of Monde’s alternative-meat sales ticked along at only 5% from 2017-2020 despite the boom in the market. Beyond Meat’s sales had a CAGR of more than 130% in that period.In two years, Monde could bring its plant-based business to Asia, with an eye on the Chinese market as the government aims to reduce meat consumption. Quorn distributes limited amounts in Singapore and the Philippines.“Europe and the U.S. are at the forefront of alternative protein. Asia is coming up a bit late, but it is catching up in the next two to three years,” Soesanto said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.We’ll Always Eat Meat. But More of It Will Be ‘Meat’: QuickTakeRather than faux ground beef, Quorn will focus on chicken -- the most-consumed protein in the U.S. -- and try to get fast-food chains to include it on their menus. A planned monthlong promotion with Kentucky Fried Chicken in the U.K. saw Quorn chicken burgers “flying off the shelves,” said Bertacca. The “Imposter Burger,” featuring a Quorn “chicken” fillet made with KFC batter and topped with vegan mayo and lettuce, sold out in four days, he said.Nearly 90% of Quorn’s 2020 sales were from the U.K. and Europe.In the Philippines, Monde’s portfolio of food staples including bread, noodles and sauces should continue to drive business after profit last year surged 26% to 7.34 billion pesos, Soesanto said. Monde will pay out 60% of net income as dividends, potentially rising to 90% after capital expenditure in the long-term.The snack maker plans to increase its Lucky Me! noodle sales by making them healthier and offering more flavors, while also cutting palm-oil content by as much as 70%, Soesanto said. Instant noodles accounted for half of Monde’s 68 billion pesos in sales in 2020. The average Filipino consumes only 36 packs of noodles a year, well below places like Indonesia, Vietnam and South Korea, where the number is over 60, he said.Chief Strategy Officer David Nicol said Monde is on the lookout for ventures where it can provide food technology and partners can oversee local supply chains.“Given its dominant position in the Philippines, Quorn will be its major growth source going forward,” said Gerard Abad, chief investment officer at AB Capital & Investment Corp. in Manila. The IPO should put Monde in a good position to capture a significant share of the expanding meatless market, he said.AIA Investment Management Pte, Eastspring Investments (Singapore) Ltd. and Singapore state investment fund GIC Pte are among cornerstone investors, according to Monde’s IPO prospectus. Soesanto said in a statement last week there’d been “overwhelming interest” from international and domestic investors.Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat surged more than 800% in the three months after its sizzling May 2019 listing in New York, and it remains almost 500% higher than its IPO price. Impossible Foods is preparing a public listing, Reuters reported in April.Monde’s goal is for Quorn to at least match the pace of growth in the global alternative-meat industry, even as new players like Nestle SA and Unilever join the fray.“If we get even 5% of that huge market, we will be very happy,” Soesanto said of the U.S. “We don’t want to be left by the bus.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

    Joi McCondichie is a native of this city, but her life and career in public education kept her away from home for decades. It was on this trail that thousands of Black Tulsans fled the white mob that leveled their community on May 31-June 1, 1921, in the calamity that came to be known as the Tulsa Race Massacre. The weekend was to include a keynote speech from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams and a performance by singer John Legend at Tulsa’s ONEOK Field in the historic Greenwood district.

  • There Are Reasons To Feel Uneasy About Western Digital's (NASDAQ:WDC) Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • Nikki Haley accused of hypocrisy for posting beachside pic after Memorial Day attack on Kamala Harris

    Whole controversy ignores any actual issues facing veterans

  • Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after conflict over press availability, citing struggles with depression

    Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open after conflict over press availability, citing struggles with depression

  • Texas governor threatens to defund state lawmakers and staff after Democrats block voting restrictions bill

    ‘This is petty and tone-deaf even for Texas’

  • US defence secretary hits back at Ted Cruz claim that Biden wants 'weak and emasculated' military

    The military officer says the senator was providing American adversaries with talking points

  • Beto O'Rourke breaks down how Republican election laws in Texas are designed to suppress Black and Latino votes

    Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities

  • Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

    Police investigate 5 homicides, 3 shootings in Baltimore

  • Manhunt after Miami shooting leaves two dead and 22 injured

    $125,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction of involved shooters at concert over weekend, one of two shootings in Miami area