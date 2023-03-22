Woman raped, beaten on Brooklyn street by stranger who tried to panhandle from her

A woman was raped and beaten on a Brooklyn street by a stranger who first tried to panhandle from her, police said Wednesday.

The 49-year-old victim was walking near 27th St. and Fifth Ave. in Sunset Park when the assailant asked her for money about 3 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

She said no, police said and after talking to her for a few more moments he attacked, pushing her to the ground.

He threatened her and dragged her into a nearby driveway, where he raped her, then punched her in the head when she refused to perform more sex acts, cops said.

The attacker eventually ran off uptown on Fifth Ave., cops said. He has not been caught.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Cops on Wednesday released surveillance footage of the suspect, who was wearing a black bubble coat, and asked the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.