Woman raped at gunpoint in Daytona Beach said she endured 'fight of my life' report says

A woman was raped at gunpoint and violently beaten in Daytona Beach in an episode that was captured over an open telephone line by emergency dispatchers who heard a man threatening to shoot the woman, police said.

Willie Cooks, 60, of Daytona Beach, remained locked up in the Volusia County Branch Jail Thursday on charges of attempted felony murder, attempted sexual battery with a deadly weapon and deadly force, and false imprisonment.

The woman told police that Cooks raped her and then had to fight for her life as Cooks threatened to shoot her, bit her in the face, and pistol-whipped her in the head, according to an arrest report.

The victim told police that on Tuesday night, she was on the telephone with her best friend and Cooks became irritated because he wanted to have sex with her.

Cooks got angry when the woman refused and an argument ensued, the report noted. Cooks then armed himself and threatened to kill the woman if she didn't comply and said they were both going to die, police said.

The victim said Cooks raped her while he was armed and she believed he would have killed her if she did not submit to the non-consensual sex, the report said.

'Fight of my life'

After violently raping the woman, Cooks still held the gun and threatened to kill her, police said.

The woman told police she then fought Cooks in what she described as "the fight of my life" to stay alive, the report shows.

The woman said she fought Cooks as hard as she could as Cooks bit her multiple times in the face and head, pistol-whipped her in the head and the gun discharged, and repeatedly punched her in the face, according to the arrest report.

The woman said that in her desperate fight to stay alive she offered Cooks oral sex so he would put down the gun but it didn't work. So, she grabbed another firearm that was in the house and fired it at Cooks, but the gun did not discharge, police said.

When the gun did not fire, she tried to escape through the small bathroom window, police said.

Police respond

According to Daytona Beach police, they responded to the home at 9:29 p.m. on Tuesday after the victim called 911 and left the line open so dispatchers could hear her describe the ongoing attack.

In one instant dispatchers heard Cooks tell the woman "We both won't make it tonight; I'll shoot you in the (expletive) mouth," police said.

The woman was heard begging for her life telling Cooks she loved him.

Police surrounded the house as dispatchers relayed information, and as they were preparing to break into the home to rescue the woman, a small bathroom window opened and they saw the woman trying to escape through it but it was too small, the report said.

Police could see that the woman was bleeding profusely from the face and head and appeared terrified as she tried to get out of the window that was too small. Cooks then appeared and slammed the window shut, police said.

'He shot me!'

Police then breached the front door and the woman ran out and collapsed outside. Officers took her to a safe location as she kept screaming "he shot me, he shot me in the head," the report detailed.

The woman was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach where doctors determined she did not have any bullet wounds to her head.

But the violent attack left her with injuries that required stitches, police said.

The woman had multiple chipped, broken, and missing teeth. She had several cuts to her face that needed stitches, and a deep cut to her left foot, police said.

"These injuries were all consistent with blunt force and impact trauma," police wrote in the report. "Her injuries are likely to have permanent, lifelong scarring, and tissue damage."

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida woman raped at gunpoint fought off attacker in "fight of my life"