Woman raped and sprayed with chemicals by sex offender asking for loan, police say

A registered sex offender has now been arrested and charged in connection to a horrifying incident in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the police department.

Police said that 34-year-old Jimmy Taylor of Ripley walked into a business on Highway 51 around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21.

The woman police met at that business told Dyersburg Police that Taylor was originally seeking a loan when he came into the business but that he then raped her and sprayed her with a chemical agent.

Police said Taylor then took money from the business and fled.

Less than two days later, on June 23, Dyersburg Police announced that Taylor had been arrested for the horrific crime.

Taylor was developed as a person of interest Wednesday night by the responding officers of the DPD patrol division,” said Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell. “The information gathered by responding officers, and the continued investigation by the DPD criminal investigation division throughout last night and today, resulted in the quick arrest of this alleged violent offender.”

Taylor, already a registered sex offender on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Sex Offender Registry, has been charged with aggravated rape, aggravated robbery and aggravated assault, Dyersburg Police said.

