Woman raped by stranger in Manhattan apartment building stairwell, NYPD releases footage of suspect

A 21-year-old woman was followed into a Midtown apartment building by a stranger who then raped her in a stairwell, police said Sunday.

The victim was cornered in the elevator of the building near West End Ave. and W. 65th St. by the attacker, who threatened to kill her, about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, cops said.

He forced her out of the elevator and into a stairwell, where he raped her then forced her outside before he ran off, cops said.

Medics took the woman to a nearby hospital.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect, including video of him taking his jacket off in the teeming rain, throwing it over a fence and walking away.

Cops describe him as in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black jacket, gray sweatshirt and black pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.