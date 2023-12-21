Woman reached speeds of 145 mph on I-75, 120 mph in Gateway

A Windermere, Florida, woman faces several charges after authorities say she led them in a high-speed pursuit that started on Interstate 75 and ended in Gateway.

Cecilia Elise Hoffman, 21, is charged with drunken driving; fleeing and eluding law enforcement; resisting without violence; and reckless driving.

During Thursday's early morning hours, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said they observed a BMW, traveling more than 145 mph on northbound Interstate 75, in Lee County.

As troopers attempted to stop Hoffman's BMW, she exited Interstate 75 at State Road 82, and began to travel east, attempting to evade the traffic stop.

Troopers said Hoffman continued to drive recklessly, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph near Colonial Boulevard.

Authorities said they performed a successful Precision Immobilization Technique Maneuver on Hoffman's BMW at State Road 82, near Griffin Drive, in Gateway, disabling her car. She came to rest near Gateway High School.

The incident, captured by troopers on video, shows how troopers immobilized Hoffman's car around 2:20 a.m. Thursday.

Moments before authorities applied the immobilization technique, the footage shows Hoffman swerved in her lane, stepping on the brakes.

Troopers then immobilized Hoffman's car from the rear right side. Hoffman's car spun counterclockwise and came to rest facing the troopers' car.

After her car came to rest, the video shows Hoffman exited her car and attempted to flee on foot. As she opened the door and began to run, troopers ordered three times for Hoffman to stay in her car.

Troopers apprehended Hoffman, who then stood by her car, with her arms raised.

"I'm here," Hoffman appeared to say three times, according to the footage.

Hoffman remained in custody Thursday afternoon without bond set. She's next due in court Jan. 22 for her arraignment.

She's one of at least five arrested for street racing in Lee County since Oct. 30.

