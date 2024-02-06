Woman recalls final moments with mother during Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family is desperate for answers after a woman was shot and killed in Orange Mound Sunday night.

Family members are identifying the woman as 54-year-old Paula Appleberry of Horn Lake, Mississippi.

Tierney Irby recounts her final moments with her mother as they were driving home from a birthday party through the intersection of Pendleton and Park in Orange Mound.

“I just hear gunshots. And I said, ‘Go mama, go! Speed up, let’s get out of here,'” Irby said. “I felt her speed up. I didn’t realize that she had been hit already. So while we were speeding up, we also were going off road and that’s when we ended up hitting the pole.”

Irby was in the car with her mother, two young nephews, and 7-month-old baby when the shooting happened just after 8 p.m.

She said she jumped out of the car but it was too late.

“I was screaming, ‘Mama, mama!’ She wasn’t answering me. I was shaking her, she wasn’t moving,” Irby said.

Memphis Police say the suspects got away in a white sedan. Irby says she has no idea who they were.

“No one was targeting us, I can tell you that. She wouldn’t hurt anyone for them to want to retaliate in that type of manner,” Irby said. “I don’t know if it was wrong place at the wrong time, or the wrong person. I have no idea what happened honestly.”

While the police try to find the suspects, Irby wants everyone to remember Appleberry for the beautiful person she was.

“She sang like an angel. So God gained a beautiful angel, a singing angel,” Irby said. “She was a God-fearing woman. She was the sweetest lady. She was so loud but she was so sweet. She would never harm everybody. You always enjoyed to see her smile, when she smiled it lights up the room with those chubby cheeks.”

One of Irby’s nephews was also injured in the shooting, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone with information that could help detectives is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

