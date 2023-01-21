Woman receives $60,000 and apology from Gina Hawkins in settlement with Fayetteville police

The Fayetteville Police Department will pay a woman $60,000 and retiring Police Chief Gina Hawkins issued a written apology as part of a settlement in a lawsuit. The woman, Jaqueline McNeill, claimed her civil rights were violated when Fayetteville police arrested her July 20, 2022, after mistakenly identifying her car as being involved in a crime through license plate reader technology.

The Fayetteville Police Department will pay a woman $60,000 and provided a written apology from retired Police Chief Gina Hawkins as part of a settlement in a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations by detectives, the woman's lawyer said Jan. 21.

Jacqueline McNeill was arrested by Fayetteville police July 20 after detectives using license plate reader technology mistakenly identified her vehicle as being involved in a violent crime two days prior, according to a news release from McNeill's lawyer, Patrick R. Anstead.

"Without realizing the error, the Department initiated a traffic stop of Ms. McNeill two days later, arrested her, and transported her downtown where she was subjected to a harsh interrogation for several hours," the release said. "Detectives would eventually realize they captured images of two similar cars and arrested the wrong person."

Anstead said McNeill's arrest stemmed from "over-reliance on license plate reader technology and inadequate training" on the use of such technology.

More:Fort Bragg soldier arrested in Virginia on attempted murder charges in shooting of woman, child

The police department agreed to the settlement during a mediated conference Dec. 19, according to the settlement agreement, which was signed two days later.

"In the private correspondence, Chief Hawkins apologized for the conduct of her detectives and assured Ms. McNeill that her arrest would lead to better training within the department going forward," the release said. "In settling the case, the Department made no admission of liability."

Hawkins retired from the Fayetteville Police Department on Jan. 20 five years, city manager Doug Hewett said. Kemberle Braden will step into the role Feb. 1.

McNeill declined to comment through her lawyer.

Public safety reporter Lexi Solomon can be reached at ABSolomon@gannett.com.

Special Subscription Offers

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville police settle civil rights lawsuit for $60,000